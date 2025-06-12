Yankees Best Trade Option is a Padres Infielder
The New York Yankees are in the market for offensive talent ahead of the trade deadline, and the field is still wide open for a team that doesn't mind throwing their money around. San Diego Padres first baseman Luis Arraez has been floated as the team's "best realistic fit" for their postseason goals.
Writing for the Athletic, former MLB general manager Jim Bowden identified second and third base as the team's priorities ahead of the trade deadline, and believes Arraez would make a positive impact at the plate and as an infielder.
"The Yankees would like an offensive upgrade for both DJ LeMahieu and Oswald Peraza and can do so at either second or third base since Jazz Chisholm Jr. is willing to play either position," Bowden wrote. "[...] That might leave Arraez as the best realistic fit. Arraez is not a great defender, but he's won a batting title each of the past three years and would create extra traffic on the bases for New York's sluggers to drive home."
Bowden also mentioned Brendan Donovan of the St. Louis Cardinals, Brandon Lowe of the Tampa Bay Rays, Bo Bichette of the Toronto Blue Jays, Eugenio Suárez of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Ryan McMahon of the Colorado Rockies as possible rentals, but was more skeptical that those deals would actually go down.
He Isn't sure the Padres will play ball either, as they are still in contention in the National League and Arraez is a remarkably reliable contact hitter. In 2024, his first season with the Padres, he had the lowest strikeout percentage in the MLB at 4.3%, and the lowest strikeout rate in the league since 1998.
Arraez currently plays first base for the Padres, and in replacing either LeMahieu or Peraza, would likely keep Chisholm at third base. Chisholm returned from an oblique injury on June 3 and has been an asset on both offense and defense since. His role is in question as of Wednesday evening, however, after departing a game against the Royals with an apparent groin issue.
Anything might happen in the next seven weeks, but Arraez would fit in nicely with the likes of Aaron Judge as the Yankees set the stage for another run at the Series.
