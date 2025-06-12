Yankees Make Roster Moves After Royals Game
Following a victory against the Kansas City Royals, which secured them the series win, the New York Yankees have announced roster changes ahead of the series finale.
According to a post by the team on X, the platform previously known as Twitter, left-handed pitcher Brent Headrick is being sent back down to the minors to the Triple-A Scranton/ Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. The Pinstripes have also released another left-handed pitcher, Brandon Leibrandt. Per the post, Leibrandt has signed with a team in the Chinese Professional Baseball League.
The Yankees claimed Headrick off waivers from the Minnesota Twins at the beginning of spring training, and he made an opening day appearance before being sent back to Scranton/ Wilkes-Barre. Across 9.2 innings pitched, the reliever has a 3.72 ERA with the RailRiders. Headrick was initially called up again when the Yankees placed Fernando Cruz on the injured list last month. Now, in 13.1 innings pitched in the majors, Headrick has an ERA of 4.73.
Brandon Leibrandt, a reported close friend of injured Yankees closer Luke Weaver, made no appearances with the Yankees before they chose to release him from his minor league contract. In the Chinese Baseball League, he'll play for the CTBC Brothers Baseball Club.
