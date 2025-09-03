Former Yankees Outfielder Weighs In on Trent Grisham Decision
The New York Yankees sailed past the Houston Astros in a dominant 7-1 to open their latest three game series, and four of those runs were thanks to just one swing from outfielder Trent Grisham.
In the top of the fifth, Grisham hit a ball deep to left center field for a grand slam that scored himself, first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, outfielder Cody Bellinger and captain Aaron Judge. It was Grisham's 29th home run of the season and second grand slam in just five days; the first was in a game against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, which helped secure the Yankees' series win against Chicago.
On the season, Grisham is slashing a .248/ .356/ .483, the best numbers of his career, save the shortened 2020 season during which he played just 59 games. Now, former Yankees outfielder Cameron Maybin has weighed in on Grisham, encouraging New York to sign the 28-year-old to another contract on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter.
"Trent Grisham is having a career year, but let me guess the Yankees will let him walk after the season," he wrote. "Just bring him back on another one year deal, why not? Not to mention he's elite in center. Screw your defensive metrics, I watch ball."
Maybin played one season with the Yankees, in 2019, and retired in 2022 after playing for 11 different MLB teams, including three separate stints with the Detroit Tigers. Since retirement, Maybin has served as color commentator for both the Yankees and Tigers.
Grisham is on a one-year, $5 million deal with the Pinstripes, who could opt to extend him another year with a qualifying deal likely worth about $20 million. While it seems like a no-brainer for the Yankees, the club is also likely going to make a massive offer to outfielder and first baseman Cody Bellinger, who is expected to opt-out of the last year of his contract in favor of free agency. Grisham plays fewer positions than Bellinger and is a more average defender, so it's likely that the Yankees will be more focused on extending the former.
If they're able to make it work, though, having Grisham in Pinstripes for another year would be massive for the Yankees, especially given his offensive production lately.
