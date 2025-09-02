Yankees Outfielder Earns League Honors
New York Yankees two-time All-Star and Golden Glove outfielder Cody Bellinger has yet another accolade to add to his collection: AL Player of the Week.
According to a post by the team on X, the platform previously known as Twitter, Bellinger has hit six runs in his last seven games, including two homers. In that time, he's slashing a .444/ .500/ .778, helping lead the Pinstripes to win six of their last seven contests. The post also included that Bellinger led the AL in total bases for the last week and ranked third in BA and OPS, tying for third place in OBP.
Originally drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fourth round of the 2013 MLB draft, The Yankees acquired Bellinger from the Chicago Cubs last offseason in exchange for right-handed pitcher Cody Poteet. Bellinger has been a standout this season for the Yankees, slashing .279/ .333/ .504, surpassing the numbers he put up last season with the Cubs and keeping up with his production from the early years of his career.
While many fans would love for Bellinger to play the remaining year of his contract in Pinstripes, they may not get so lucky. Analysts are predicting that the nine-year veteran will opt for free agency and try to secure a bigger contract with the Yankees or elsewhere. Bellinger has even been linked to the Yankees' upcoming AL West opponent, the Houston Astros.
The Yankees are beginning arguably the most critical stretch of their entire season, which has been rocky the past couple of months. They sit 2.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays to regain their once-dominant lead on the AL East. The fight to the top won't be easy though, with the Boston Red Sox just half a game behind the Yankees in the division and the AL Wild Card standings.
New York is 2-8 against Boston this season and 3-7 against Toronto. Before the regular season ends, the Yankees face both teams for one more three-game series each. Hopefully, Bellinger's offensive and defensive prowess hold firm and help propel the Pinstripes to not just the post-season, but another World Series appearance.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!