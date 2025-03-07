New York Yankees Captain Offers Serious Praise To Young Exciting Prospect
The New York Yankees are not considered to have anywhere near one of the best farm systems in all of baseball.
In fact, in the last few years the team has ranked consistently near the bottom of Major League Baseball in terms of where the prospect pool compares to other teams. Longtime top prospect, Jasson Domínguez, is about to graduate to the big leagues, making an already thin group even thinner.
Even so, the Yankees may have another star coming up the ranks who has taken a leap this spring.
Hopeful future infielder, 19-year-old George Lombard Jr., has had a monster showing during this spring training after struggling at the same time in 2024.
Lombard is still a couple of years away from making a serious impact, and likely will not make his debut until at least 2026 with 2027 being the more probable timeline barring something incredibly unforeseen. But he is already starting to make an impression on his teammates and drew some praise from New York's captain as to the kind of skill he has in his bag.
"The tools are all there," Aaron Judge told The New York Post. "I'm excited for the future ... He's a great kid, he's a hard worker who goes and does his thing. He doesn't say much. He shows up and does what he needs to do. And the power he's already showing, he's gonna be something special."
Lombard has put up some huge numbers thus far in the spring, slashing .333/.412/.733 with two home runs and four RBI in eight games at the time of writing.
He also remains one of the youngest players still with a big league camp.
Some sectors of the fan base have pushed the narrative that Lombard should be on the team's Opening Day roster, which is ridiculous and not how player development works. However, he does look to be well ahead of schedule.
Nonetheless, Lombard Jr. has not even played a game at the Double-A level yet, and even struggled at the plate in 2024 both in Low-A and High-A.
HIs performance this spring comes somewhat out of nowhere after he slashed .231/.338/.334 over 110 games both in Tampa and Hudson Valley with just five home runs on the season.
The youngster has to prove over the course of an actual minor league campaign that he's ready for Double-A, let alone Major League Baseball.
Even so, Lombard's performance this spring has been extremely encouraging and may show he has taken the next step in his development.
That will be climbing the minor league ladder and staying on track within his development, not rushing him to the big leagues just because the third base situation is currently a mess.
The 2023 first-round pick is exactly where he needs to be and is impressing his future teammates, but don't expect to see him in the Bronx anytime soon.