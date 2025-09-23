Yankees Could Make Surprising Pitching Decision
The New York Yankees only have two series left in the regular season before they're all but guaranteed to head off to the playoffs. Fortunately for the Pinstripes, their final two series will both be played at home at Yankee Stadium and against two of the worst teams in the league: the Chicago White Sox and Baltimore Orioles. However, despite the ease of the upcoming matchups, the Yankees haven't yet announced who will pitch in the third of three game against the White Sox.
While that spot would typically belong to rookie right-hander Will Warren, it could end up going to Carlos Rodón. Rodón's last start came against the Orioles on August 20, where he threw 8 strikeouts in 7 innings. That quick of a turnaround — pitching the final game of two consecutive three- game series — is typically too short, but the Yankees had an extra day of rest while traveling from Baltimore back to the Bronx.
Rodón may just see himself on the mound against the White Sox to give him an extra day of rest before pitching in the AL Wild Card series, presumably in game two. He's throwing a 3.04 ERA and 1.06 WHIP in 2025, making him one of the stronger Yankees starting pitchers. Warren is sitting at a 4.35 ERA and 8-8 record this season. While the somewhat inconsistent pitcher would typically be seen as a solid choice against a weaker team, Rodón getting extra rest between his final regular season start and his first post-season start would be beneficial for a team looking to return to the World Series.
Of course, this could all change in the blink of an eye. While the Toronto Blue Jays have a two-game lead on the AL East, they're up against much stiffer competition in the final two series of the regular season. While the Yankees the face bottom of the AL Central and East in the form of the White Sox and Orioles, the Blue Jays are up against the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays.
It would take just two more losses than the Yankees for the Blue Jays to give up that division lead and for the Pinstripes, who would likely have the best record in the AL, to automatically enter the post-season in the divisional round, skipping the Wild Card round.
