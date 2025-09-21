Yankees Youngsters Dominate in Orioles Finale
The New York Yankees' young cohort carried the team to victory in their series finale with the Baltimore Orioles. They will take a brief break from each other while the Yankees play the Chicago White Sox and the Orioles play the Tampa Bay Rays, then the Yankees will host them in New York to keep the party going.
Cam Schlittler, in his 13th start, got through five strong innings with one earned run and six strikeouts. Three of those strikeouts came in the high 90s, further proving Schlittler's control with high velocity pitches. Schlittler has routinely amped up to triple digits this season, and if he can keep his arm intact pitching like that, he'll have a strong future with the Yankees.
Sophomore utility man Ben Rice got the Yankees on the board with a single in the sixth inning to score Trent Grisham, tying the game 1-1 which held until the top of the tenth inning. In the tenth, Rice hit a grand slam to score Grisham, Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger. Rice has a .252/ .335/ .488 slash line this season with an .823 OPS and 24 home runs. Another product of the Yankees farm system, Schlittler and Rice are giving fans a lot to look forward to.
Second baseman Jazz Chisholm, who just joined the exclusive 30-30 club with 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases this season, followed suit right away with a solo homer to set the game 6-1. Embattled shortstop Anthony Volpe followed up with a single for more insurance, scoring Jose Caballero and taking it up 7-1, the final score. The Yankees bullpen held the game together, including a strong eighth inning from embattled reliever Devin Williams, who struck out three and continues to climb back from difficulties in high-leverage situations over the summer.
In a moment that fans enjoyed at the top of the seventh, Giancarlo Stanton was brought in to pinch hit, was intentionally walked, was replaced by a pinch runner and returned to the dugout after a brief stroll to the plate.
The Orioles, currently last in the AL East, won their second game against the Yankees in an otherwise 3-1 series.
