Legendary Yankees Manager Stars in Savannah Bananas Video
At a recent Savannah Bananas game, baseball legend and former New York Yankees manager Joe Torre was introduced to Banana Ball — a variation on baseball that celebrates fast-paced, fan-focused games. Torre, apparently in awe of the idea, gave his first impressions after the game.
Jesse Cole, founder of Fans First Entertainment and owner of the Savannah Bananas, first described the team's style of play to Torre.
"In the ninth inning, it is pitcher vs. hitter, one fielder," Cole said. "Hitter has to score."
"I love it," Torre said.
"You need a pitcher that...you need a Rivera that can strike a guy out, because if he hits the ball in the gap, you might have a play at the plate," Cole continued. "Pitcher vs. hitter, one fielder, the hitter has to score, each team has a chance."
"I've got to watch this," Torre said, heading toward the field.
"How do you come up with this?" Torre asked.
"You look at all the parts of baseball, it's the friction points that I looked at," Cole said. "So like, stepping out of the box, right? We said, 'Just make it a strike, you can't step out of the box. Or mound visits, it's too long."
"There was a pitcher, Rube Waddel, back in the day," Cole told Torre, who remembered Waddel's name. "He used to — he was such a showman — he would pull all the fielders. Major league game back in the early 1900s, and says, 'I got this guy.' Satchel Paige did the same thing. And I thought, 'that's the ultimate showmanship. So we call it the showdown, and now you have some of the most exciting plays you can end the game on."
Torre was beaming as he watched the game with Cole, and reported after the game, "You know what? They're not making fun of our game. They're making our game fun."
"I don't think there's any question there's a future for this."
The Savannah Bananas and Banana Ball have exploded in popularity this year, drawing significant positive attention from fans of baseball and business innovation alike. Their 2025 world tour visited 40 cities, and while all of their games for the rest of the "season" are sold out, fans can join an interest list for 2026 on their official website.
Torre's endorsement lends a certain legitimacy to the Banana Ball phenomenon. Torre is a giant in the MLB; a nine-time All-Star as a player, a four-time World Series champion as manager of the Yankees (1996 and 1998-2000) and now as the special assistant to the commissioner of Major League Baseball. The Yankees retired Torre's number (6) on August 23, 2014, AKA "Joe Torre Day".
