Yankees Designate DJ LeMahieu for Assignment
The New York Yankees are officially parting ways with one of their longest-tenured players.
Per multiple reports, the club has designated infielder DJ LeMahieu for assignment just a day after Jazz Chisholm Jr. was moved back to second base as their everyday starter at the position.
Manager Aaron Boone indicated that LeMahieu didn't take the news of his benching particularly well when asked about his reaction.
"Not great necessarily, but that's kind of the situation we're in right now," he said.
LeMahieu had struggled at the plate since his return from the injured list on May 13, batting .266/.338/.336 with two home runs over 142 plate appearances.
The 36-year-old wasn't considered an option at third base for New York, and Oswald Peraza has slid over to the hot corner instead.
Boone wished LeMahieu all the best as he moves on from the Yankees following a seven-year stint in the Bronx, during which he posted a .763 OPS while finishing within the top-five in MVP voting for both the 2019 and 2020 campaigns.
"It's been a tough couple days...wish all the best for what's been a great player," he said.
LeMahieu's spot on the 26-man roster will now be occupied by Jorbit Vivas, who was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
It's unlikely any organization claims LeMahieu off waivers considering he's still owed $15 million in 2026. Once he hits free agency, he could draw interest from teams looking for a bench bat and an above-average defender at second.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!