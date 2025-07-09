Aaron Judge Makes Rare Yankees History

Only four players in the Modern Era have hit 34 HR w/ a .360+ BA over their club's first 91 games in a season, per Yankees:



- Aaron Judge in 2025 (34 HR, .360 BA)

- Frank Thomas in 1994 (34 HR, .375 BA)

- Jimmie Foxx in 1932 (38 HR, .369 BA)

- Babe Ruth in 1930 (35 HR, .365 BA)