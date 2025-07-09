Inside The Pinstripes

Livvy Dunne Tried Buying Piece of Yankees History

Livvy Dunne wanted a piece of New York Yankees history to herself.

Jul 11, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne arrives on the red carpet before the 2024 ESPYS at Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
That's a big swing and a miss for Livvy Dunne. The former LSU gymnast and current girlfriend of Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes posted a video on TikTok in which she said she tried to buy an apartment in New York City. And not just any apartment. According to a 69-second clip, it was a $1.59 million Upper West Side pad once owned by Babe Ruth.

The video, which is captioned, "I'm just so disappointed that's all," began with Dunne saying, "Guys, I'm so upset." She talked about this being her first real estate investment and said she was going to pay cash for the apartment.

While at LSU, she earned millions in NIL (name, image and likeness) deals, at one point pulling in close to $4 million per year. "So naturally, I'm telling everybody. I'm excited. ... I wanted this apartment -- bad."

"It got to the point the realtor was so confident," Dunne continued. "Paul and I went. I got an interior designer because I didn't want to bring my college furniture to Babe Ruth's apartment. That would be like, criminal.

"Then the week I'm supposed to get my keys to my brand new apartment, I get a call," Dunne said. "The co-op board denied me. So pretty much, the people in the building voted not to have me live there. Which is fine. Honestly, it wasn't financial. For all I know they could've been Alabama fans and I went to LSU. Like, I have no clue.

"Maybe they didn't want a public figure living there," Dunne continued. "But I was literally supposed to get the keys and that week they denied me. So, it was just iconic. Like, it was so cool that it was Babe Ruth's apartment.

Dunne concluded the TikTok post by saying, "But long story short, don't try to live in a co-op. You might get denied and you won't get Babe Ruth's apartment."

According to the New York Post, the apartment was a seventh-floor, three-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom prewar residence on West 88th St and hit the market in March. The Post reported Ruth lived there  with his second wife, Claire Merritt Ruth, and their adopted daughter Julia Ruth Stevens, from 1920 to 1940

As for Dunne, you can expect to see her at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga. on Tuesday supporting Skenes at the 2025 MLB All-Star Game.

