New York Yankees Disappointing Veteran Trolls on Social Media After Strong Outing
The New York Yankees are just a week away from Opening Day after a spring which has gone about as poorly as could be possible in terms of injuries.
After dealing first with issues in their lineup to two of their more important veterans in presumptive third baseman DJ LeMahieu and Giancarlo Stanton, the starting pitchers began dropping like flies.
Reigning American League Rookie of the Year Luis Gil is out for at least three months and that bad news was followed up by Cy Young ace Gerrit Cole being shut down for the entire season with a UCL injury.
A Yankees rotation which entered the spring looking like one of the best in all of baseball is headed into the regular season with no depth whatsoever and now sit one more injury or disappointing performances from expected contributors away from complete and utter disaster.
One player who New York openly tried to trade throughout the offseason who is now going to have to step right back into a major role is right-hander Marcus Stroman.
After a rough season in the first year of a two-year agreement, Stroman was a salary dump candidate but predictably so, the Yankees were not able to find a suitor. Now in a position of need rather than openly trying to get rid of him, perhaps things can be different.
Stroman had the ball against the Philadelphia Phillies in a spring training game on Wednesday and over three innings gave up just one hit with three strikeouts, though he did walk two batters and throw 64 pitches in those three innings:
After the performance, Stroman took to social media to essentially troll fans and coaches who may have wanted him to go into the bullpen, something which caused incredible drama at the start of camp when the right-hander said it was something he would not do:
Though the idea of Stroman going into the bullpen is obviously now a moot point given the team's need for starting pitching, it clearly touched a nerve with the veteran who has only been a starter throughout his career.
On the spring, Stroman has now made four starts and has an ERA of 4.66 in 9.2 innings pitched with seven strikeouts and a solid WHIP of 1.14.
A scan of his numbers for the 2024 season as a whole indicate Stroman did not have a terrible year with a 4.31 ERA, but it was the sour taste he left down the stretch which impacted how both the team and the fans felt about him heading into the winter.
After the All-Star break, Stroman posted a 5.98 ERA and a WHIP of 1.77 over 10 starts down the stretch.
Though Stroman has clearly worn out his welcome over the last year with fans, it seems he will have every opportunity to win back their favor this season as he steps into a critical role.
Over the course of his career, he has had a tendency of alienating people by being outspoken and saying what's on his mind, but ultimately a player will be judged by their results.
While results have not been there thus far, Stroman has a chance to change the narrative this season.
If New York is going to have any shot at replicating the success of last season, Stroman will be a huge reason why.