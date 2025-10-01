Yankees Facing All-Or-Nothing Game 2
In their first Wild Card game against the Boston Red Sox, the New York Yankees suffered an embarrassing loss. At the bottom of the ninth inning, with bases loaded and no outs, Red Sox relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman managed to get out without incident, leaving the 3-1 score and landing the Yankees in an unfortunate pickle.
The Yankees will need to win both of their next two games with the Red Sox in order to advance — if they lose this second game, they're toast. That isn't getting the leadership down, however, and Yankees captain Aaron Judge seems to think they'll beat the odds over their next (hopefully) two games.
"We’ve been doing it all year,” Judge said h/t Greg Joyce of the New York Post. “Lot of veterans in this clubhouse that have been through some stuff. Lot of this team going to the postseason last year, been to the World Series, been in some tough moments. Go out there and play our game and we’ll be good.”
Max Fried, whose strong six-inning start wasn't enough to save the Yankees from themselves, feels confident also, citing past performance this season after losing the first in a series.
"We’ve won a lot of series [where] we’ve dropped the first one and been able to win the next two,” Fried said, per Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News. “So it’s nothing new. We’ve got a lot of guys that believe in each other in here.”
Jazz Chisholm and Ben Rice were conspicuously missing from the starting lineup, but Chisholm was available and batted late in the game. In a postgame interview, Chisholm faced away from cameras, answering questions sparsely and apparently searching for a shirt.
"I guess, yeah," Chisholm said, when asked whether he was surprised to be excluded from the starting lineup in Game 1. When asked whether it was a conversation with manager Aaron Boone, Chisholm said, "It's a little conversation, not much, but you know, yeah. Just move forward after it."
The Yankees will face the Red Sox again at home, this time up against Red Sox starter Brayan Bello (3.35 ERA in 29 starts).
