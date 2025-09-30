Yankees' Max Fried Reveals Mindset Ahead of Playoff Start
The New York Yankees have an ace up their sleeve, and his name is Max Fried. As the Yankees move from the regular season and into the playoffs, Fried is tabbed to start on the mound for the Pinstripes in their first of three Wild Card round games against the Boston Red Sox.
Ahead of the matchup, Fried revealed his mindset going into what will surely be a tough matchup, as the Yankees are 4-9 against the Red Sox in the 2025 regular season.
"I think it's just as simple as being as prepared as possible, physically and mentally," the left-handed starter said. " and knowing that when I step between those lines that I'm competing and leaving 100% of everything I have out there."
"There's no guarantee that I'm going to have another start," he continued. "From here on out, this could be the last one so we're going to empty the tank and leave everything that we have out there."
2025 is Fried's first season with the Yankees, who acquired him as a free agent from the Atlanta Braves on an eight-year, $218 million contract last offseason. The move has certainly paid off, with Fried boasting a 2.86 ERA and a league-topping 19 wins through 32 starts. In the ninth-year veteran's last start, against the Chicago White Sox, he threw a 2.86 ERA and 1.10 WHIP, finishing September with five starts and a 1.89 ERA.
Fried faces off against fellow left-hander and Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet. The Yankees will have to throw everything they have at Crochet, who has been a massive pain for the Pinstripes this season. While the Wild Card round is a three-game series, it's hugely important for the Yankees to continue the momentum of their current eight-game win streak to avoid a collapse vs. Boston.
Fortunately, having Fried on the mound should give New York a bit of an edge. The Yankees' offense is also stacked, with heavy hitters like Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, as well as fellow newcomer Paul Goldschmidt, who has an impressive .336 batting average and seven home runs against left-handers this season.
