Yankees Stars Win Player of the Month Honors
The New York Yankees are no strangers to having multiple superstars on the roster, and now they're being recognized by the American League at large.
According to posts by the team on X, the platform previously known as Twitter, Yankees slugger and captain Aaron Judge has been named AL Player of the Month, while ace pitcher Max Fried was selected as AL pitcher of the month.
In September, Judge had a batting average of .370, on-base percentage of .527 and slugging percentage of .765 throughout 25 games. He leads the MLB in all three categories for the 2025 regular season and secured the AL batting title with his league-leading .331 batting average the the conclusion of regular season play. Judge also nailed 27 runs and 17 RBIs, with 10 home runs in September, helping secure his player of the month title.
Judge was also selected as AL Player of the Week for the week of September 22 - September 28.
Fried went 5-0 through his five starts in September, earning a 1.89 ERA through 33.1 innings pitched. He also threw 35 strikeouts, allowing just 26 hits and one home run the whole month.
Fried joined the Yankees in the offseason from the Chicago White Sox, inking a massive, eight-year, $218 million contract as a free agent. He's been one of the most consistent members of the Pinstripes' starting rotation, throwing a 2.86 ERA and 1.10 WHIP through his 32 starts in 2025. Fried also tops the MLB with the most wins by an individual pitcher with 19.
Fried and Judge will both be in the lineup for the Yankees' first Wild Card matchup against the Boston Red Sox. Boston's ace, fellow left-hander Garrett Crochet, will take the mound for the game, which will set the tone of a potential three-game series. All eyes will be on Judge, who historically has not had tremendous success in the playoffs.
In game 2, Yankees veteran Carlos Rodón is expected to pitch for New York against Red Sox right-hander Brayan Bello. While the Sox have not yet announced which pitcher will start in the event of a third game, the Yankees have tabbed rookie RHP Cam Schlittler. Due to the Yankees' superior record, all games this round will take place at Yankee Stadium. Both Judge and Fried are expected to have big games as the Pinstripes look to extend their win streak past their arch-rival to nine games.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!