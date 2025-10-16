Yankees Fans Want Aaron Boone to Answer These Questions
After another bitter postseason defeat for the New York Yankees, manager Aaron Boone and general manager Brian Cashman will hold an end-of-season press conference at Yankee Stadium. Ahead of the conference, fans on Twitter are sharing what they would most like answered by the management.
In a Twitter post, the Athletic's Chris Kirschner prompted, "What questions are you hoping you get answers to?"
Anthony Volpe
Given the recent news of Volpe's labrum tear and subsequent surgery, Yankee fans want to know why Anthony Volpe was kept in as long as he was, and whether that decision speaks to a larger trend of mismanagement when it comes to injuries.
"Why was Anthony Volpe allowed to play through a torn labrum (especially in the postseason), despite his production bringing the team down?" One wrote.
"Why does the medical staff allow players to play through injury?" Another asked. "We’ve seen it with Volpe & the labrum tear, and Anthony Rizzo with his concussion in 24. Do injury protocols need to be updated to prevent the players from further injury or potentially risk a career-ending injury?"
The more general question has been raised consistently since the Volpe news, but further back than that — a viral miscommunication between Aaron Judge and Boone led to more speculation that the Yankees are weird about injuries in general. With evidence that Volpe was playing bad baseball because of an injured shoulder for months, they have more fodder than ever.
Fortunately, the Yankees are expected to cover this subject, per MLB's Bryan Hoch.
Offense
Particularly after being annihilated by the Toronto Blue Jays' offense throughout their ALDS series — managing just one win against them and heading home after Game 4 — fans are naturally curious about how the Yankees plan to develop their offense in the offseason. They have been routinely criticized for an all-or-nothing approach, specifically their reliance on a few key sluggers to hit homers and save the day.
"do they feel the yankees’ offensive approach needs to change after such an inconsistent season at the plate?" One fan wrote.
Management
Of course, after missing the mountaintop for a 16th season, fans want to know whether there will be major firings for mismanagement. Calls for Boone to be fired were heard all season long, but now that all is said and done, fans are eager to part ways with the manager they blame for eight seasons without a World Series win. It's unlikely, as Boone himself pointed to his contract through 2027 as evidence that he'll be sticking around, but it won't stop them trying.
"Boone said this was his best group heading into the playoffs, and they fell well short of the World Series," One wrote. "When will someone outside of assistant coaches be held accountable for another year of failure?"
" 'How comforting is it knowing you NEVER have to keep evolving and getting better at what you do like any other job, yet you’ll never be out of work bc of your relationships w the owner?' " Another wrote.
