Yankees Rumors: All-Star Infielder Available for Trade?
So you're saying there's a chance? As New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman begins assembling his roster for the 2026 season, the rumor mill is red-hot with buzz the club might be ready to move on from second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr.
Jazz Chisholm on Trade Market?
"Be open to trading Jazz Chisholm Jr.," the New York Post's Joel Sherman suggests. "I just do not see the world where the Yankees go long with Chisholm. And he is a free agent after the 2026 season. So is it best to save some money toward (Cody) Bellinger and get prospects and/or a piece that helps in the present?
"He is not an easy trade. Chisholm was a 30-30 guy who, when engaged, could also defend," Sherman added. "But he remains, to me, the baseball version of prime Russell Westbrook. Often the best athlete on the field/court moving at a heightened speed with supreme confidence — a combination that leads to excellence or rash, not-well-thought-out mistakes. He can win or lose you a game — often for the same reasons.
"He is the player you date, but don’t marry. And if there is not going to be a long-term commitment, the Yankees must explore what can be gotten for him," Sherman concluded.
Trading All-Star Won't Be Easy
However dealing Chisholm isn't that easy, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"Would they really consider trading 30-30 man Jazz? Highly doubtful," Heyman wrote. "They just want Jazz to improve focus. There’s no second baseman out there who can replicate his production unless they want to pay big bucks and move Bo Bichette to 2B. Long shot."
The 27-year-old Chisholm is coming off his second All-Star season. The 2025 campaign saw him set career highs in home runs (31) and RBIs (80).
The Yankees acquired Chisholm from the Marlins before the 2024 MLB trade deadline. He seemingly flourished in the Bronx, but found himself on the bench for Game 1 of the 2025 American League Wild Card Series with the Boston Red Sox.
He returned to the lineup in Game 2 and had several clutch moments in the batter's box and in the field to help the Yankees advance to the American League Division Series.
Chisholm is one of 14 Yankees eligible for arbitration this offseason.
