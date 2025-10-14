Yankees May Have Aaron Boone’s Successor in Triple-A
The New York Yankees are unlikely to part ways with manager Aaron Boone this offseason; he's on contract until 2027, and annual playoff appearances during his tenure seem to be enough to justify keeping him on. The Boone and Brian Cashman management team are under fire again after this year's loss, however, and this offseason will certainly see its fair share of namedropping for potential replacements.
During the Yankees' difficult summer, some purportedly realistic names included Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington, former Miami Marlins manager Skip Schumaker, current Yankees bench coach Brad Ausmus, former Yankees captain Don Mattingly and former Yankees catcher Jorge Posada.
Yankees May Already Have a Replacement
Now another former Yankee has been named as a potential suitor — Shelley Duncan, who currently manages the Yankees' Triple-A affiliate, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. Duncan has managed the team since 2023, and on the heels of the 2025 season, was voted the "Best Manager Prospect" in the International League by his peers in a Baseball America survey to find the "Best Tools" in baseball. In an article for Yanks Go Yard, Adam Weinrib elaborated on why Duncan's win makes him an ideal and realistic fit for the Yankees, should they decide to move on from Boone.
"That's 'managerial prospect,' too, distinguishing Duncan's win from, say, a 67-year-old lifer who dominates annually, but is content to stay in Reno," Weinrib wrote. "The ex-Yankee's fellow managers believe he has a chance to be called up to the next level after three years in Scranton — and, what do you know? He works for an organization that loves to promote members of the family and keep the bloodlines consistent."
"If the job does open up, though, the Yankees would be wise to examine Duncan's accolades. He comes from a big-league bloodline (his father, Dave Duncan, was the Cardinals' revered pitching coach for many years/Tony La Russa's right-hand man). His MLB career might not have been as long as Boone's, but his Yankees career was more distinguished; he mashed seven home runs in 34 games in 2007, helping to spur a comeback into the AL Wild Card slot."
The Yankees came up short in the postseason again after a bumpy eighth year under Boone's leadership, and Duncan may offer something unique. The Yankees' young cohort — breakout starter Cam Schlittler and breakout sophomore utility man Ben Rice — went through Duncan on their rise to the majors, and current top outfield prospect Spencer Jones played a stunning season under his guidance. The Yankees, known for pointing to the past, could use someone who has worked so intimately with their future.
