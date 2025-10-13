Yankees Next Splash Could Be Cubs Star
The New York Yankees learned last week outfielder Cody Bellinger will be opting out of his contract to become a free agent. When he does, Bellinger will join Trent Grisham on the open market. So who will be playing alongside Aaron Judge in 2026?
How about Kyle Tucker? The Chicago Cubs outfielder will be a free agent after the 2025 World Series and figures to be among the best bats up for grabs.
Yankees Landing Kyle Tucker?
"The Yankees love Tucker, who followed standout seasons for the Astros with an injury-plagued 2025 campaign with the Cubs, but he’s going probably going to get $40 million a year for a bunch of seasons," according to NJ.com's Randy Miller. "That’s Judge money. Would the Yankees go that high when they already have a few very pricy players? Doubtful"
"There will competition, probably several big-market clubs bidding high for Tucker and Bellinger … the Mets, Phillies, Giants and Tigers, among others," Miller added.
"One NL exec wondered if the Mets could sign Tucker, and move Juan Soto to left field and Brandon Nimmo back to center," according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
Tucker, For His Part, Isn't Tipping His Hand
"We'll see what happens," Tucker said, according to ESPN, after the Cubs lost Game 5 of their National League Division Series to the Milwaukee Brewers. "I don't know what the future is going to hold. If not, it was an honor playing with all these guys and I wish everyone the best of luck, whether it's playing next year or not with them. It's a really fun group to be a part of.”
The 28-year-old has hit at least 22 home runs in each of the last five seasons. The four-time All-Star won a Gold Glove Award in 2022 and Silver Slugger Award in 2023. In fact, Tucker finished fifth in voting for American League MVP in 2023 after driving in a career-high and league-leading 112 runs.
In 2025, he hit .266 with 22 home runs, 73 RBIs and 25 stolen bases while playing in 136 games. The Cubs acquired Tucker in the December 2024 trade with the Houston Astros.
The Astros selected Tucker in the first round of the 2015 MLB Draft. He made his big-league debut in 2018.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!