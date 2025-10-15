Yankees Make Major Anthony Volpe Announcement
The New York Yankees have some major news about Anthony Volpe, the controversial shortstop that had been angering Pinstripes fans all season.
According to an exclusive from New York Post Sports' Joel Sherman and Greg Joyce, Volpe underwent a successful surgery to repair a torn laburm on his left shoulder. He's expected to return for the 2026 regular season if his recovery process goes as planned.
Volpe initially suffered the injury in May, and spent much of 2025 trying to get back to the player he was when the Yankees drafted him in the first round of the 2019 MLB Draft. The Yankees initially downplayed the severity of Volpe's injury, describing the labrum tear as "partial," though admitting it had been aggravated multiple times throughout the regular season.
Volpe had been the target of Yankees' fans nonstop ire all season. The third-year short stop was criticized for both an inability to produce offensively and numerous defensive mishaps. Though he hit 19 home runs through 153 games, Volpe slashed just .212/ .272/ .391, a good bit lower than his 2024 stats. Furthermore, Volpe tied Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story for the third-most errors made in the league in 2025, with 19.
Now that the offseason is officially here, many are calling for Volpe to be used as a trade piece, especially with utility players José Caballero and Oswaldo Cabrera in the mix. Neither player had a full season in Pinstripes, with Caballero coming in before the trade deadline from the Tampa Bay Rays and Cabrera out for most of the season after fracturing his ankle.
Still, both players put up strong numbers offensively and are able to play games at shortstop, which could be a problem for Volpe. Caballero slashed .236/ .339/ .347 this season, though was not able to get nearly as many home runs, hitting five in 126 games. Before his injury, Cabrera was slashing .243/ .322/ .308 and had a .247 batting average in 2024.
Regardless of if the Yankees decide to keep Volpe on the roster or give him a change of scenery with another team, they certainly have questions at shortstop going into 2026. If the Pinstripes chose to keep Volpe on and he struggles, it will certainly be a major point of contention with fans who were calling for him to be traded or even sent down to the minors. However, if Volpe can excel after returning from injury, the Yankees won't want to deal him to a competitor.
