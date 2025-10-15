Yankees New Additions Named Gold Glove Finalists
The New York Yankees are no stranger to seeing new names on the field each season. The Pinstripes are considered big-time buyers each time free agency or the trade deadline rolls around, and their willingness to acquire top talent is paying off.
According to a post by the team on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, Yankees third baseman Ryan McMahon and pitcher Max Fried are both finalists for the 2025 Gold Glove award.
The Yankees added McMahon ahead of the 2025 trade deadline from the Colorado Rockies. The team had been struggling at third base, placing Jazz Chisholm Jr. there after returning from a brief stint on the injured list early in the season, with DJ LeMahieu at second. However, Chisholm clearly was more comfortable at second, and the team made the decision to move him back and DFA LeMahieu, opting to find a third baseman on the trade market.
Though McMahon isn't much of a heavy hitter — especially without the benefit of playing so many games in the thin air of Coors Field — but he is a rock solid defender, earning a spot in the 2024 All-Star Game. McMahon even went viral for his defense during the AL Wild Card Series for a catch that sent him toppling over a barrier and into the Boston Red Sox dugout.
McMahon, who is listed as an NL player, joins fellow third baseman, Matt Shaw of the Chicago Cubs and Ke'Bryan Hayes of the Cincinnati Reds as finalists. Ernie Clement of the Toronto Blue Jays, José Ramírez of the Cleveland Guardians and Maikel Garcia of the Kansas City Royals are listed as AL finalists.
Similarly to McMahon, Fried is a new player for the Yankees. Though he played the first eight seasons of his career with the Atlanta Braves, Fried signed a massive, eight-year $218 million contract in the 2024 offseason. The left-handed ace topped the league with 19 wins in 32 starts this season, throwing an impressive 2.86 ERA and 1.10 WHIP.
Fried joins Luis Severino of the Athletics and Jacob DeGrom of the Detroit Tigers as fellow finalists for the AL Gold Glove for pitcher. The finalists for the NL are David Peterson of the New York Mets, Matthew Boys of the Chicago Cubs and Logan Webb of the San Francisco Giants.
The winners of the 2025 Gold Glove Awards will be announced early next month on ESPN. Should he win, it would be McMahon's first-ever Gold Glove, while Fried has won the award three times, in 2020, 2021 and 2022.
