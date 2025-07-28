Yankees Favorites to Land Dodgers Pitcher
The New York Yankees have yet to acquire a pitcher at this year's trade deadline, though that could change in short order.
According to On SI's Pat Ragazzo, the Yankees have emerged as the early favorites to land Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Dustin May.
May's name has floated around in trade talks quite a bit recently, with The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal previously stating that the Dodgers would prefer to land an outfielder in exchange for the 27-year-old rather than a reliever.
"If the Dodgers move right-handed starter Dustin May, it likely would be for an outfielder and not a reliever, according to a source briefed on the club’s plans," Rosenthal wrote. "The team’s preference is to trade from its farm system as opposed to its major-league roster. Moving May for a reliever would seem pointless when the Dodgers could use him to fill that role himself."
New York has a surplus of outfielders to deal from, even with Aaron Judge on the injured list. Trent Grisham's name has popped up in rumors, as has Jasson Dominguez's, but it's unlikely that the Yankees would trade either in order to acquire a rental pitcher who's struggled to the tune of a 4.85 ERA over 19 outings (18 starts) this season.
Considering Grisham is also a rental, however, maybe the Yankees would give thought to swapping the 28-year-old center fielder for May given how desperate they are for pitching.
It's unknown whether New York would place May in its bullpen or rotation if it were to land him. Injuries have been a constant throughout his major league career, evidenced by the fact that he's only thrown in just 39 games since 2021, so perhaps the Yankees could preserve his arm by making him a full-time reliever.
It remains to be seen if trade talks between the Dodgers and Yankees progress, but May would certainly make for an intriguing and much-needed addition to a pitching staff that's posted the league's worst ERA (6.13) since July 1.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!