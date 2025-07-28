Yankees Trade Veteran Pitcher to Braves
The New York Yankees have made a minor trade involving a veteran pitcher ahead of the July 31 deadline.
According to YES Network's Jack Curry, the Yankees have sent right-hander Carlos Carrasco to the Atlanta Braves. New York will receive either a player to be named later (PTBNL) or cash in return.
The Braves sorely need pitching depth with their top five starters in Chris Sale, Spencer Strider, Grant Holmes, Spencer Schwellenbach and Reynaldo Lopez all currently residing on the 60-day injured list.
Atlanta swung a similar trade with the St. Louis Cardinals for Erick Fedde on Sunday, and now it is adding Carrasco in hopes of the 38-year-old eating innings down the stretch of the regular season.
The Yankees signed Carrasco to a minor league contract in February, and he made the club's Opening Day rotation following injuries to both Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil.
He struggled mightily in his eight outings (six starts) for New York, however, posting a 5.91 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 32 innings. The team designated Carrasco for assignment on May 6, and he was outrighted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on May 8.
Carrasco was later recalled on June 1, though he was DFA'd on June 3 and has remained in the organization ever since.
In 11 appearances (10 starts) totaling 52 1/3 innings for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this year, he has logged a 3.27 ERA.
Though the Yankees are still canvassing the market for a veteran starter, it never appeared as though Carrasco was in consideration to rejoin the major league club. Instead, he'll have an opportunity to secure a rotation spot with the Braves.
Over 332 outings (283 starts) in his big league career for the Cleveland Guardians, New York Mets and Yankees, Carrasco has put up a 4.18 ERA in 1,673 2/3 frames.
