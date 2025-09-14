Yankees Have Found Dominant Closer
During an interview with Steve Serby for the New York Post, David Bednar, one of the New York Yankees' newest additions from the trade deadline, was asked about what one of his personal goals was. He gave a simple answer, but one that is on everyone's mind at this time of year.
"World Series," Bednar told Serby, just before saving back-to-back games at Fenway Park.
The Boston Red Sox have owned the Yankees all year. For most of the season, though, they faced a different team. Those teams didn't have a steady closer. Now, with Bednar, they may have a rock at the position, and his hopes of a World Series may be coming to fruition if the Boston series is a sign of things to come.
There is no doubt in anybody's mind that of any of the teams in the gauntlet of the American League's best that were on the schedule, this series with the Red Sox was the most important. While Boston is not in first place, New York's fiercest rival seemed to take joy in beating them all year, so when Bednar, whom the Yankees acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates this summer, steps up, you take notice of it.
Up three runs in the ninth in game one, Bednar made quick work of the hard-hitting Sox lineup. Carlos Narvaez, the newest Yankee killer that the team sent over this winter, went down swinging in four pitches. Bednar blew a 96.2 MPH fastball by him. David Hamilton popped up on a ball well off the plate, and Nate Eaton, who homered, also went down on four pitches. He whiffed on a nasty curveball.
Things were tighter in game two, but Cody Bellinger's clutch double gave Bednar a little more room to work with. Ceddanne Rafaela was the first to go down. He lined out to the game's hero, Bellinger. Romy Gonzalez went down on one pitch. He grounded out to another of the game's heroes, Jazz Chisholm, whose multi-RBI game off of Brayan Bello helped secure the series win.
Alex Bregman didn't put up much of a fight either. He went down on two pitches. He flew out to Trent Grisham. That sealed the game and the series for the Yankees.
Bednar stepping on the mound at Fenway and shutting the door should surprise nobody. In his last 17 innings, Bednar has seven saves and allowed one earned run. He has 25 strikeouts and just six walks.
When teams do make contact off Bednar, they aren't doing much against him. Opposing batters have a 2.9% barrel rate and a 35.3% hard-hit rate during this span. They are averaging an 87.4 MPH exit velocity.
