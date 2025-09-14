Star Slugger Makes Another Bold Yankees Claim
Jazz Chisholm watched a ball sail into the right field seats at Fenway Park. He marveled at his work, swinging his bat along his side, until the ball finally landed. It was off Brayan Bello, who, since debuting for the Boston Red Sox, had given the New York Yankees fits.
Chisholm's home run was the fourth earned run of the day Bello had given up, and only the second time he'd given up that many runs against his division rival. Coming into the game, Bello had a 1.95 ERA against the Yankees in 10 appearances, and Jazz's blast was the 4th earned run of the day he allowed, and only the second time he surrendered that many runs against them.
After their big win, knocking around a starter they usually have trouble deciphering and clinching the series against Boston, Chisholm made a bold proclamation. It's nothing new for New York's budding superstar.
"We said it all year long, that we've been playing to everybody else's level instead of our own level," Chisholm said. "We've been letting games go. We've been losing games ourselves. Making errors, just having poor at-bats, and stuff like that.
"So, at the end of the day, we finally looked ourselves in the mirror and realized we're the team to beat, and that's how we've been stepping on the field for the last two weeks."
It's an audacious declaration, but one with merit after the last two weeks. Chisholm's Yankees were known for their reputation of being unable to beat contending teams. With their playoff lives on the line, they faced a gauntlet of the American League's finest in the Houston Astros, Toronto Blue Jays, Detroit Tigers, and Boston Red Sox.
They came out of it on the other side, going 7-4 in this 12-game stretch, which, going into it, they knew could make or break their season. They also have a newfound confidence in themselves, if you ask Chisholm.
"I feel like any team that thinks they're better than us, they should know that when we step on the field, that we're coming with relentlessness and we're coming to step on necks," Chisholm also said. "We're not here to play around. We're going to do the job and get the job done."
The only thing throwing a wrench in New York's plans to win the AL East was the Toronto Blue Jays coming back in the bottom of the ninth. The Jays were down 4-2 in the bottom of the ninth. They stormed back against the Baltimore Orioles for three runs. Alejandro Kirk's long sac fly off the bench with the bases loaded and one out off the once reliable Orioles reliever Yennier Cano sealed Toronto's win.
The magic number for the Yankees to clinch a playoff spot is nine. Whether they win the division or walk into the postseason as a wild card team is yet to be seen.
