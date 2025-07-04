Yankees Gaining Trade Buzz Around Angels Utilityman
If New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman wants to go shopping for an infielder before the July 31 MLB trade deadline, he'd be wise to keep Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian on speed dial.
The Athletic's Jim Bowden reported Wednesday infielder Luis Rengifo "is one of the more sought-after Angels" ahead of the deadline. The reason? Rengifo's "positional flexibility and the way he plays the game," according to Bowden.
"(Rengifo) can play second, short and third and will be a free agent after this season," Bowden continued. "Last year he slashed .300/.347/.417 with 13 doubles and 24 stolen bases. However, this year he’s batting just .233 with nine doubles, and he’s been caught stealing five times in seven attempts. There’s been some buzz about Rengifo as a possible trade target for the Yankees."
Bowden's analysis came one day after MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported "New York could also look for a marginal upgrade in the infield with somebody such as (Miguel) Andujar or Luis Rengifo."
During his seven-year MLB career, Rengifo has played every infield position except for first base and catcher. He's also seen time at all three outfield positions. The 28-year-old Venezuelan made his big-league debut in 2019 with the Angels, who acquired him the previous year as part of a three-team deal with the Tampa Bay Rays and Seattle Mariners.
Rengifo set career highs in 2022 in games played (127), hits (129), doubles (22), home runs (17) and RBIs (52). He's making $5.95 million this season and will be a free agent following the World Series, according to Spotrac.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!