Yankees Could Trade Athletics for an Old Friend
It could be back to the future for the New York Yankees ahead of the July 31 MLB trade deadline. It's no secret general manager Brian Cashman could be shopping for an upgrade at third base. As it turns out, one of the possibilities will sound familiar to Yankees fans. That's because the Athletics are "sure-fire sellers" ahead of the deadline, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reports.
"Miguel Andujar and Luis Urías, both of whom are headed for free agency at the end of the season, could also draw interest," Feinsand wrote Tuesday.
But wait -- there's more. "Third base has been an issue for the Yankees all season," Feinsand noted.
"Adding a third baseman such as Colorado’s Ryan McMahon, Arizona’s Eugenio Suárez or Yoán Moncada of the Angels would bolster the Yankees’ already impressive lineup," Feinsand added. "New York could also look for a marginal upgrade in the infield with somebody such as Andujar or Luis Rengifo."
Much has been written about McMahon and Suarez. But Andujar's name changes the conversation. The 30-year-old exploded on the scene in 2018, hitting .297 with 27 home runs with 92 RBIs for the Yankees. That propelled him to a third-place finish in voting for American League Rookie of the Year.
However injuries have derailed his career. He played 149 games in 2018, but since then has never topped 75, which came last year with the Athletics. The Yankees waived Andujar in 2022 and he quickly landed with the Pirates. Pittsburgh waived him following the 2023 season, at which point the Athletics claimed the corner infielder.
He's playing the 2025 season on a one-year, $3 million contract, according to Spotrac. Andujar is currently on the injured list with a right oblique strain, which he suffered last month, per MLB.com.
