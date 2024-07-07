New York Yankees’ Gerrit Cole Discusses How He Felt After Another Rough Start
The New York Yankees won a much-needed game on Saturday afternoon, beating the Boston Red Sox 14-4. Ben Rice was the story of the day, as the rookie blasted three home runs.
Rice, who was called up recently, continues to prove that he deserves to be on the big league roster.
Outside of the Dartmouth product having a career day, right-hander Gerrit Cole took the mound for his fourth start of the season.
After allowing eight earned runs in his first two starts, Cole bounced back with a one-run performance against the Toronto Blue Jays last week.
The hope was for him to do the same against the Red Sox, but they got to the Cy Young Award winner. Cole allowed four earned runs on seven hits, one home run, and two walks in 4 1/3 innings pitched.
Despite some of the struggles, he struck out eight, which is a promising sign as he gets back into the groove.
While it wasn't his best start by any means and one that he needs to improve upon if the Yankees are going to be the team they're expected to be, Cole thought he pitched well.
"Yeah, today was really hot. You know, at times, I had trouble gripping the ball with sweat. I had trouble regulating. But I thought I threw the ball pretty well, to be honest...
"Eight left handers, I don't know if I've faced that before. For the most part, we did a good job getting the ball to safe areas," Cole told reporters. "Pitch count just kind of got run up with not good enough command on the outside corner with the breaking balls. But, through it all, really making a lot of good pitches, so it was good to get through it, and get, I guess, as deep as I could. It was a grind."
If he feels good, then fans should, too.
The California native certainly hasn't thrown the way he has over much of his career, currently owning a 6.75 ERA and 1.62 WHIP.
However, just like when Aaron Judge struggled to start the season, it's not time to press the panic button. Cole dealt with an injury for the first few months and simply needs to get more feel on the mound.
If these struggles continue into August, perhaps it'll be time to worry. For now, the 12-year sample size of him being an elite pitcher outweighs a few bad starts after dealing with an injury.