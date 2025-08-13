Yankees Star Bringing Life With Return to Outfield
With Aaron Judge fresh off the injured list and playing designated hitter while he recovers, the New York Yankees have Giancarlo Stanton in right field to fill in for him. Stanton hasn't played out there since 2023, but he's adjusted very nicely, and he's killing it offensively.
In last night's 9-1 win over the Minnesota Twins, Stanton enjoyed a four-hit game featuring a 447-foot homer. This was Stanton's 14th four-hit game, in a career that began in 2010 with the Miami Marlins.
There was a fair amount of concern among fans and commentators that the 35-year-old designated hitter would struggle in the outfield, given that he came off his own long-term elbow injuries on June 16 for his 2025 debut and may be susceptible to another injury. The Yankees have attempted to juggle keeping Stanton and Judge's bats in the lineup while keeping them both as healthy as possible. Their desperation to get back to the top of the AL East has them selecting for the best of both worlds, and at least for now, the bold move is paying off for them.
"He's a leader," Judge said. "I mean, this guy has been one of the best in the game for quite a long time. For him to come in and [at the] start of the season they tell him, 'you're just a DH, just focus on hitting, just focus on coming back' and for him in just a couple days to come back and say 'hey, I'll man right field for a little bit', it just speaks volumes to his leadership and what he means to the team."
Per Gary Phillips of the NY Daily News, Judge "told Big G [Stanton] don't get comfortable in right field", but the Yankees organization aren't sure when Judge will be in a good position to throw from the outfield. Boone projected that he could be back out there as soon as this weekend, when the team goes on the road to face off against the St. Louis Cardinals, but there is no certain timeline yet. Andy Martino of SNY projected that while Stanton has performed well in the outfield at Yankee Stadium, his abilities might not translate as well to the circumstances of the upcoming Cardinals series.
"Right field at Yankee Stadium is relatively small, which is suited to Stanton’s current level of speed and range," Martino wrote. "Busch Stadium in St. Louis presents far more ground to cover."
Stanton seemed to have just one gripe with his 4 for 5 performance against the Twins. When asked by YES Network reporter Meredith Meadows about his 447-foot home run, Stanton said, "I couldn't get 450 though, what the heck!"
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!