Yankees See Big Changes in Latest Prospect Rankings
The kids are all right. At least according to MLB Pipeline, which released its latest rankings of the game's top prospects. The New York Yankees landed four in the top 100, but only one in the top 50.
Middle infielder George Lombard Jr. checks in at No. 25 overall and is the top Yankees prospect on the board. Ahead of the July 31 MLB trade deadline, Lombard was considered untouchable.
Lombard, a first-round pick in 2023, started the 2025 season at High-A Hudson Valley before earning a promotion to Double-A Somerset. But the 20-year-old is struggling with the Patriots, hitting .204 in 78 games.
MLB Pipeline Scouting Report: "Not only does Lombard feature the potential for solid or better tools across the board, he has the high baseball IQ to make the most of them. ... He has more bat speed and strength than most players his age, which already gives him plus raw power that he'll tap into more often as he learns to lift balls in the air more frequently. ... His quick hands and strong arm add to his defensive profile, and he also looked comfortable at second base last year -- though there's no doubt he'll stay at short."
Right-hander Carlos Lagrange is No. 82 overall. The Yankees signed him as an international free agent in 2022.
Lagrange, 22, also started this year at High-A Hudson Valley before being promoted to Double-A Somerset. He'a combined 8-5 with a 4.07 ERA in 18 games (17 starts).
MLB Pipeline Scouting Report: "Lagrange sits at 97-99 mph and reaches 102 with his fastball ... He has the stuff to be a frontline starter or closer and is creating much more optimism that he'll be able to reach his lofty ceiling."
Right-hander Cam Schittler is No. 91 overall. The 24-year-old is currently on the big-league roster. He's 1-2 with a 4.38 ERA in five MLB starts. Schlitter joined the Yankees as a seventh-round pick in 2022.
MLB Pipeline Scouting Report: "With a strong 6-foot-6 frame, Schlitter has natural extension in his delivery and should have the durability desired in a starter. He's more physical than athletic but has gotten better at repeating his delivery and he's providing more strikes this year. If he can continue to improve his control and command, he could develop into a No. 3 starter."
The final Yankee in the top 100 is slugger Spencer Jones, who has been tearing it up down on the farm this year. He leads all minor leaguers with a combined 30 home runs this year, with 14 coming at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. A first-round pick in 2022, he was believed to be the Yankees' only other untouchable prospect before the trade deadline.
MLB Pipeline Scouting Report: "With his bat speed and the strength and leverage in his 6-foot-6, 235-pound frame, Jones creates well-above-average power and upper-end exit velocities. ... He has a better chance of staying in center than fellow tooled-up Yankees outfielder prospect Jasson Domínguez, but Jones' bat is much more of a question mark."
Some other notes from the updated rankings:
- Shortstop Dax Kilby, the Yankees' first-round pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, debuted as the club's No. 8 prospect.
- Shortstop Kaeden Kent, New York's third-round pick this year, debuted at No. 13.
- Left-hander Pico Kohn, a fourth-round pick in 2025, debuted at No. 15.
- Shortstop Core Jackson, the Yankees' fifth-round pick this year, debuted at No. 18.
- Right-hander Brendan Beck made a huge leap, moving from No. 22 to No. 12 in the Yankees' farm system.
