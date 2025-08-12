Red Sox DFA Former Yankees Pitcher
According to MLB's transaction log, the Boston Red Sox designated former New York Yankees right-handed pitcher Nick Burdi for assignment on Monday.
Burdi has two minor league options left, per FanGraphs, though Boston opted to DFA him and open up both a 26- and 40-man roster spot for left-handed reliever Jovani Moran.
The Minnesota Twins selected Burdi with the No. 46 overall pick in the 2014 MLB Draft. After posting a 2.66 ERA over 20 1/3 innings in his first taste of professional ball with Single-A Cedar Rapids and High-A Fort Myers during 2014, Baseball Prospectus ranked him as the No. 99 prospect in the league heading into the 2015 campaign.
Burdi logged a 3.82 ERA with 85 strikeouts across a combined 63 2/3 frames between Fort Myers and Double-A Chattanooga in 2015. The injury bug would soon strike, however, as he only threw three innings in 2016 before undergoing Tommy John surgery in May 2017.
The Philadelphia Phillies went on to choose Burdi in the Rule 5 Draft and traded him to the Pittsburgh Pirates for cash considerations in December 2017.
Burdi made his big-league debut for Pittsburgh on September 11, 2018, and he'd finish that season with a 20.25 ERA over 1 1/3 innings.
He remained ineffective in 2019 after cracking the Pirates' Opening Day roster, posting a 9.35 ERA in 11 appearances and 8 2/3 frames before undergoing thoracic outlet surgery that June.
Burdi pitched to a 3.86 ERA across 2 1/3 innings during the COVID-shortened 2020 season, and he underwent Tommy John surgery yet again that October.
Though it was known that he'd miss the entire 2021 season, the San Diego Padres signed Burdi to a minor league deal in December 2020 after he was DFA'd by the Pirates and elected free agency.
The Chicago Cubs later selected Burdi in the minor league phase of the Rule 5 Draft in December 2022. He recorded a 9.00 ERA in three games and three innings for the club in 2023 before signing a minor league contract with the Yankees in December of that year.
Burdi made New York's 2024 Opening Day roster, though several different injuries limited him to just 9 2/3 frames for the club. He was stellar over that stretch, however, logging a 1.86 ERA with 12 strikeouts.
The Yankees DFA'd Burdi last September and outrighted him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after he cleared waivers.
The Red Sox signed him to a minor league deal in February, and he didn't allow a run in 5 1/3 innings for the team before getting DFA'd on Monday.
