Astros DFA Former Yankees Utilityman
Per MLB's transaction wire, the Houston Astros designated former New York Yankees utilityman Cooper Hummel for assignment on Monday.
Hummel is out of minor league options, meaning that if he goes unclaimed on waivers, he has the right to elect free agency instead of accepting a minor league assignment with the Astros.
In 36 games and 87 at-bats for Houston this season, the 30-year-old slashed .172/.301/.276 with three home runs and seven RBIs. Defensively, he appeared in left field during 28 contests and logged -4 Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) at the position.
Hummel's first stint in the Astros' organization began after they claimed him off waivers from the San Francisco Giants in April 2024. He played in six games at the big-league level for the team last year while also slashing .277/.419/.454 across 442 plate appearances for Sugar Land, their Triple-A affiliate.
The Yankees signed Hummel to a minor league deal back in April after he was designated for assignment by the Astros and subsequently elected free agency.
Over 10 games and 41 plate appearances for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, he slashed .258/.415/.290 with no home runs and two RBIs. The switch-hitter was put on the 7-day IL on April 14 and was not activated until May 10.
After triggering his release clause, Hummel agreed to a major league contract with the Baltimore Orioles on May 25. He was DFA'd the following day after playing a single game for the club, paving the way for him to return to the Astros.
An 18th-round pick of the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2016 MLB Draft, Hummel remained with the organization until a trade at the 2021 deadline sent him to the Arizona Diamondbacks for infielder Eduardo Escobar.
He made his big league debut for the club in 2022 and batted .176/.274/.307 across 201 trips to the plate. Hummel was sent to the Seattle Mariners for former AL Rookie of the Year outfielder Kyle Lewis that November and would appear in 10 contests for them in 2023.
The New York Mets claimed Hummel on December 1, 2023 after Seattle waived him. The Mets went on to trade him to the Giants after DFA'ing him in January 2024.
