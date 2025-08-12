Yankees Get Promising Aaron Judge Update
The New York Yankees have had Aaron Judge back in the lineup as their designated hitter for about a week now, but he may be headed back to the outfield very soon.
Per Chris Kirschner of the Athletic, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said it's possible Aaron Judge could be back in the lineup as soon as the weekend, when the Yankees will face off against the St. Louis Cardinals.
Following an elbow injury sustained on July 22, Judge was placed on the 10-day injured list to heal from what was revealed to be a right flexor strain, causing more pain when throwing than when hitting. His UCL was intact, and given this latest update, the elbow seems to be healing quickly (knock on wood).
While Judge has been limited to DH, Giancarlo Stanton has taken over for him in right field. He had not played in the outfield since September 14, 2023. Coming off his own elbow injuries this season, fans are worried about Stanton, but with the Yankees in a precarious position after a mountain of losses, his bat is too important to lose. In order to keep both Judge and Stanton in the lineup, the front office has had to make some unique decisions.
Andy Martino of SNY wrote pessimistically about Judge's ability to return by the weekend, sharing that those within the Yankees organization genuinely don't yet know whether he'll be up to the task. Martino was pessimistic that Stanton will be able to cover for him as well during the Cardinals series.
"Right field at Yankee Stadium is relatively small, which is suited to Stanton’s current level of speed and range," Martino wrote. "Busch Stadium in St. Louis presents far more ground to cover."
Heading into their second game against the Twins, Judge and Stanton are in the lineup together in their Freaky Friday roles again; hopefully it'll be one of their last this way. The Yankees won their first game with the Twins last night, and are hoping to make their way back from a post-trade deadline 4-7 record. They are third in the AL East and hold the last spot in the AL Wild Card, so they need all the help they can get.
