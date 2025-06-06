Yankees Teammate Gifted Aaron Judge Iconic $20K Jewelry
New York Yankees slugger and captain Aaron Judge isn't known for flashy antics or flashy things, but this season he has been known for one glittering accessory: A diamond-encrusted gavel necklace worth $20,000 that he wears "every day."
According to a report by the New York Post, the gavel necklace was a gift from Judge's teammate and close friend, outfielder Giancarlo Stanton. The pendant, which features 14-karat white gold, 12 carats of diamonds and three bands of amethyst, features some special personal details for Judge.
"Nora, the name of Judge’s daughter, as well as her birthday 1/27/25; Sam, short for his wife’s name, Samantha; Gus and Penny, his dogs’ names; and a “2x,” a nod to his two MVP awards," the Post wrote in their description of the gift.
The jeweler who created the pendant, AJ's Jewelry out of Miami, FL, shared a video of the piece on Instagram some weeks ago, showing off the shiny jewels and personal details. The jeweler, who is considered to be one a premier creator of custom bling, has also created pieces for professional athletes across the NFL and NBA, as well as the University of Miami's giant turnover chain.
Judge has been sporting the necklace all season, but only just recently revealed that it was a gift from Stanton. Not only is the gavel a play on Judge's last name, it also calls back to Judge's All Rise Foundation, which "encourage[s] children and youth in our communities to become responsible citizens..." per the foundation website.
Judge is having yet another fantastic season for the Yankees. He ranks first in the American League in runs (57), batting average (.392) and on base percentage (.493) and trails just Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (24) in home runs (21). He'll have more opportunities to catch up to Raleigh's record this weekend when the Pinstripes take on the Boston Red Sox in a three-game series from Yankee Stadium.
