Yankees Suffer Two Huge Injuries Against Dodgers
Following an 18-2 beatdown, the New York Yankees were back in fighting form for their third game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, taking their first win 7-3 to regain some lost dignity and avoid a series sweep.
While Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani — who had plenty to celebrate in this series — both walked away from Sunday's game without a hit, second baseman DJ LeMahieu enjoyed four hits over the course of the game, with 2 RBIs. LeMahieu, originally filling in at second base for Jazz Chisholm but now slated to stay and send Chisholm to third when he returns on Tuesday, was pleasantly surprising as one of the night's standout performances.
Pitching sensation Ryan Yarbrough came through once again, allowing just one run in six innings pitched with five strikeouts and no walks. The Yankees starter picked up some jewelry while he was on the West Coast as well; the Dodgers gave him a 2024 World Series ring to honor his contributions to the winning team's regular season last year.
Conversely, Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto gave up seven hits, the most he's given up in any game this season, striking out just two batters and allowing four runs in 3 2/3 innings pitched. The right-hander's performance was an unusual choke, and Dodgers catcher Will Smith expects him to bounce right back.
"Just a little bit off. Execution wasn’t Yoshi-like," catcher Will Smith said. "Not getting strike one, not putting guys away with two strikes. It happens. And I expect him to come into his next start dialed in like normal.”
Not everyone on the Yankees roster walked away happy, with Jasson Domínguez and Luke Weaver leaving the game with injuries. Domínguez, the Martian, left in the fifth inning with a thumb contusion after stealing second, and Weaver sat out the ninth inning due to reported hamstring discomfort. Tim Hill closed the game in his place.
The Yankees will hope both players are back sooner rather than later, but leaving Los Angeles, the team is still waiting on more information.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!