Kyle Tucker or Cody Bellinger? Yankees Have Decision to Make
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman might have a big decision to make in free agency. Will he re-sign outfielder Cody Bellinger or take the money and run to Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker?
That's the several-hundred million-dollar question facing the Yankees. The Athletic's Chris Kirschner thinks he knows what New York Should
Kyle Tucker Over Bellinger?
"The Yankees need to start thinking about life beyond (Aaron) Judge being the greatest hitter of his generation," Kirschner wrote. "That’s why signing Juan Soto last offseason was critical.
"The Yankees do not currently employ anyone who can take the mantle from Judge when he’s no longer at the top of the sport. That’s why they need to seriously pursue the 28-year-old outfielder Kyle Tucker, whose season with the Chicago Cubs just ended in the National League Division Series," Kirschner added.
"Yes, Cody Bellinger had a fantastic season for the Yankees, but Tucker is the better player and the bigger offensive threat. Also, there may not be any true star offensive talents who become free agents in the next few years, until Gunnar Henderson in 2029," Kirschner concluded.
Bellinger Over Tucker?
However the New York Post's Joel Sherman has a different take.
"Job 1 for the Yankees is re-signing Cody Bellinger," Sherman noted. "He will opt out of his $25 million deal for 2026 and should be in high demand after being a five-tool dynamo who struck out at a career-low 13.7 percent while hitting lefties (1.016 OPS) and in the clutch (.977 OPS with runners in scoring position) while defending superbly across the outfield and at first base.
"He is the kind of player the Yanks must run to, especially without a clear center fielder next year and Ben Rice the projected first baseman," Sherman concluded.
The New York Post's Jon Heyman concurs.
"Bellinger was outstanding defensively, very good with the bat (even against lefties) and word is he does love New York," Heyman wrote. "He’s a keeper. They should have a decent chance, though the Mets may be an even better fit."
However Kirschner isn't buying what Heyman and Sherman are selling.
"Tucker would be costlier than Bellinger and could present defensive challenges for the Yankees to solve in the short term, but this is a long-term play. Bellinger would be a fine consolation in free agency if that’s how it plays out for the Yankees. But this franchise needs to be thinking bigger, and should start flexing its financial might more," Kirschner concluded.
The Yankees acquired Bellinger in a December 2024 trade with the Chicago Cubs.
He proceeded to hit 29 home runs and drive in 98 runs while posting a 5.0 WAR in New York, his highest totals since winning the 2019 National League MVP Award with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Tucker at least 22 home runsin each of the last five seasons. The four-time All-Star won a Gold Glove Award in 2022 and Silver Slugger Award in 2023. In fact, Tucker finished fifth in voting for American League MVP in 2023a fter driving in a career-high and league-leading 112 runs.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!