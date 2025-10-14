Yankees Predicted to Lose All-Star Reliever
The New York Yankees have a number of key players set to reach free agency this offseason, including a pair of top relievers.
Luke Weaver is one member of that duo, and while he profiles as a clear candidate to return to the Yankees next season, the same can't confidently be said about Devin Williams.
Williams Forecast to Leave Yankees
While predicting whether each of the Yankees' pending free agents would stay or not, The Athletic's Brendan Kuty shared his belief that Williams will leave the franchise after spending just one season with them.
"Williams, 31, said all the right things on his way out the door about finally adjusting to New York City and feeling comfortable in pinstripes — in large part because he pitched well to finish an otherwise tumultuous season," Kuty wrote. "But it doesn’t take a crystal ball to see that if Williams were to struggle again next year with the Yankees, fans would be waiting to jump all over him, and he might regret his decision to stick around. Williams became the face (pun intended) of the Yankees’ decision to end their decades-long beard policy in spring training. That’ll be his biggest contribution to the franchise."
Williams' Rollercoaster Campaign
When the Yankees acquired Devin Williams via trade from the Milwaukee Brewers for Nestor Cortes Jr. and Caleb Durbin last offseason, the expectation was that they were acquiring one of the game's elite closers who would be a sure thing at the end of games.
After all, Williams was a two-time All-Star and two-time National League Reliever of the Year during his time with the Brewers. For one reason or another, he simply never settled into a true groove under the bright lights in New York.
The right-hander posted ERAs of 9.00 and 4.22 during April and May, respectively, before finally turning in a shutdown month with a 0.93 ERA over 9 2/3 innings in June.
Williams' struggles resurfaced during July and August, however, as he posted ERAs of 5.73 and 4.91 in those two months, respectively, before getting back on track with a 3.72 ERA in September.
During the postseason, he did not allow an earned run across four innings and four appearances.
In total, Williams finished the year with a 4.79 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 62 innings while blowing four saves, marking the worst campaign of his MLB career up to this point.
While Williams certainly got unlucky (2.68 FIP), the Yankees may feel as though he ran his course with the club and look elsewhere for bullpen reinforcements as a result.
