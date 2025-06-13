Yankees Get Grim Injury Update on Relief Pitcher
At a time when the New York Yankees could really use bullpen reinforcements, the club received some disheartening news regarding the status of a veteran reliever.
Per MLB.com's Jackson Stone, manager Aaron Boone stated on Wednesday that right-hander Jake Cousins is currently dealing with a UCL injury and that he's in the process of receiving additional opinions before any further steps are taken.
It's easy to assume that a UCL injury would necessitate Tommy John surgery, but the hope for all parties involved is that Cousins avoids that diagnosis.
The severity of his ailment is still unknown at this point in time, though the 30-year-old has been hit rather hard by the injury bug throughout his entire tenure with the Yankees.
New York acquired Cousins in a trade with the Chicago White Sox last March. He pitched to an excellent 2.37 ERA over 37 outings and 38 innings in the 2024 regular season before landing on the injured list with a pectoral injury in September.
Cousins was activated before the Yankees' playoff run began, during which he logged a 9.00 ERA in six appearances.
This year, he entered spring training with a forearm strain that kept him out of Grapefruit League action. Cousins was later placed on the 60-day IL before Opening Day with a right elbow flexor strain, and his rehab was initially shut down for a few days in mid-May after battling pectoral discomfort.
He'd proceed to complete a side session of about 30 pitches on May 24 and would toss 2 1/3 innings during his rehab assignment with High-A Hudson Valley earlier this month before his UCL injury popped up.
It's a significant roadblock for both Cousins, who was making tangible progress towards a return to the majors, and for a Yankees club that's posted the eighth-worst bullpen ERA in June at 4.45.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!