Yankees Closer Redeems Himself
The New York Yankees pulled closing pitcher Devin Williams from the lineup after a terrible blown save against the Toronto Blue Jays early in the season. Now, with fellow closer Luke Weaver suffering from a hamstring injury, Williams is back in.
With Weaver out for up to six weeks, Williams has to step up in a big way to secure wins for his team. While his first game back didn't inspire much confidence — he managed to secure a victory but gave up a hit that allowed the Cleveland Guardians to come within one run — he's back in an upswing.
In Thursday night's game against the Kansas City Royals, Williams came in clutch and secured the victory, also securing a series sweep. It's the right-hander's second straight save, a far cry from the difficult start he had to the season.
On the season, Williams now has a 5.92 ERA and 1.36 WHIP with 8 saves in 29 games, and he'll likely be a mainstay of the lineup at least until Weaver is able to return. It's fortunate for the Yankees that Williams appears to be on an upswing. Their closing and relieving lineup has been stretched to the max, especially with the loss of Weaver, who has been having a dominant season. Without more options, they have to rely on Williams more and more.
New York has the opportunity to add more relievers to their lineup before the July 31st trade deadline, and likely will do so. Rumors have also been swirling that Williams is on his way out of New York, as he's been identified as a trade piece for the the Pinstripes. Williams may have an opportunity to keep showing improvement and secure his spot on the roster during the Yankees' series this weekend against the Boston Red Sox from Fenway Park.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!