Yankees Head Into All-Star Break With Cubs Loss
The New York Yankees have lost this series to the Chicago Cubs in a 4-1 game, their last before the All-Star break.
Starting pitcher Will Warren allowed a home run at the top of the first to Cubs infielder Michael Busch, and one more hit to outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, ending the top of the first 1-0 Cubs. Cubs starter Shota Imanaga allowed no hits.
Stanton homered in the bottom of the second, his fourth this season, to tie the game up at 1-1. Warren and Imanaga allowed no hits in the third inning. Cubs catcher Carson Kelly got a single off Warren in the top of the fourth, then Warren and Imanaga both went hitless until the bottom of the fifth inning.
Top of the sixth, Kelly hit a double off Warren, then Ian Hamilton took over on the mound for the Yankees. Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson hit a homer off Hamilton to score Kelly and himself, 3-1 Cubs. Yankees catcher Austin Wells got a single off Imanaga in a scoreless bottom of the sixth.
Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki hit a double off Yankees reliever Tim Hill in the top of the seventh before Crow-Armstrong hit an infield single, scoring Suzuki, 4-1 Cubs. Luke Weaver took over on the mound and allowed no hits. Imanaga allowed no hits at the bottom of the seventh. Weaver allowed just one, a single from Swanson in the top of the eighth. Cubs pitcher Drew Pomeranz and Yankees pitcher Devin Williams allowed no hits through the end of the game, and the Cubs win 4-1 to win the series.
Yankees players Aaron Judge, Jazz Chisholm and Carlos Rodón (replacing Max Fried) will play in the upcoming All-Star game, set for Tuesday, July 15 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga. Chisholm will also participate in Monday's Home Run Derby.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!