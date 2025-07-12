Yankees Star Makes MLB History Against Former Team
New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger wasn't looking for revenge on his former team when he made MLB history in Chicago, but all everyone will be talking about when discussing the pinstripes 11-0 victory over the Cubs.
The Yankees outfielder not only stole the show against the team that traded him this past winter, but also made MLB history. Bellinger hit three home runs at Yankee Stadium, nearly putting a fourth over the wall, but walking away with his name in the record books and an unforgettable performance in front of the New York crowd.
Officially, Bellinger became the first player in MLB history to hit three home runs in his first game against his former team.
"It was good to see them. We were hanging out and they were hitting early," Bellinger said after the game. "I have a lot of good relationships over there. It’s really a fun group of guys. I had an unbelievable time in Chicago. I love all of those guys over there. It was good to see a majority of them today and share a few laughs. It was cool."
The Yankees outfielder wasn't looking for revenge, but with a dominant win and all eyes on him during it, it happened either way.
"No, no revenge," Bellinger said. "Ultimately, it was fun to be out there. I saw a bunch of guys I haven’t seen in a while. I shared a bunch of good memories the past two years."
Either way, the moment was one he won't forget anytime soon. And one that the Yankees got to celebrate with a blowout win.
"Once they kind of nudged me, it was a cool moment," Bellinger said, explaining the moment he knew he made history.
The game was Bellinger's 18th multi-home run showing in the MLB and became the 29th player in Yankees history to have a three-home run game in the regular season. It was his first multi-home run game as a member of the New York roster, and with his name cemented amongst the greats of Major League Baseball, it couldn't have come at a better time.
