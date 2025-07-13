Former Yankees Star Goes Viral for Home Run Reaction
Former New York Yankees star outfielder Juan Soto has started to settle into a groove while playing for the club's crosstown rivals, which in turn have led to some of his antics making a return.
During the New York Mets' Saturday afternoon bout with the Kansas City Royals, Soto launched a massive two-run home run into Kauffman Stadium's fountain in right field.
As he sat back and watched the ball fly out of the field of play, Soto turned to Royals catcher Salvador Perez and appeared to share some words with him before embarking on his trot around the bases.
The encounter between Soto and Perez wasn't contentious in nature, but was rather just an instance of competitive fire between two stars. The pair are certainly familiar with one another, as Perez was already an eight-year veteran when Soto made his big league debut in 2018, and the latter helped the Yankees eliminate Kansas City in last season's ALDS.
It took Soto some time to adapt to his new surroundings in Queens, but he's now slashing .265/.400/.515 with 23 home runs, 56 RBIs and 11 stolen bases. Despite a first half that's on pace with his career numbers, the 26-year-old was left off the National League's All-Star Game roster.
After starting off with the Washington Nationals and being traded to the San Diego Padres for a monumental haul at the 2022 deadline, Soto was dealt by the latter to the Yankees in December 2023.
While in the Bronx, Soto formed one of the top-performing duos in recent history with Aaron Judge as the club won its first American League pennant in 15 years.
Soto, who hit .288/.419/.569 with 41 homers as a member of the Bronx Bombers, spurned them in favor of a 15-year, $765 million contract with the Mets in free agency.
Fans relentlessly booed him at Yankee Stadium during the first iteration of the Subway Series this year, during which he went 1-for-10. Soto turned things around last weekend at Citi Field, however, by going 4-for-11 with a homer over three games against his former team.
