Yankees' Aaron Judge Already Among Greatest Ever
We're running out of words to describe just how special of a talent New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge truly is.
On Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, the 33-year-old became the fastest player in MLB history to reach the 350-home run plateau after launching a two-run shot off Brad Keller in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Judge accomplished that feat in 1,088 career games, which is well ahead of the second-quickest player in Mark McGwire, who did so in 1,280 contests.
His latest record-breaking feat is yet another landmark occasion in what's become one of the more impressive seasons in MLB history. Judge, who was the leading All-Star vote-getter this year and thus will start at the Midsummer Classic on Tuesday, currently leads all players in batting average (.358), on-base percentage (.465) and slugging percentage (.739). The future Hall of Famer's top-ranked 1.204 OPS is nearly 200 points higher than that of Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, who sits in second at 1.012.
Judge's counting stats likely won't stack up against those of the preeminent legends in baseball history when it's all said and done due to the fact that his first full season came as a 25-year-old in 2017, but that shouldn't take away from his sheer brilliance on the diamond.
A seven-time All-Star and two-time American League MVP who's well on his way to winning a third, Judge's peak is the best we've seen from a position player in quite some time, perhaps since Barry Bonds.
Frank Thomas is the only qualified AL player since 1960 to finish a season with an OPS of 1.200 or higher, doing so during the strike-shortened 1994 campaign with the Chicago White Sox, though Judge has a shot at making history in that regard as well.
One of the premier hitters to ever play, evidenced by a career-long 1.0276 OPS that ranks ninth all-time, Judge is a bona fide phenomenon who the Yankees are lucky to have both on the field and in the clubhouse as their captain.
