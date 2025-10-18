Inside The Pinstripes

Yankees Hinting at Cody Bellinger, Trent Grisham Decision?

The New York Yankees manager may have indicated one decision the club will make this offseason.

Noah Strackbein

Oct 1, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Cody Bellinger (35) reacts after flying out during the third inning against the Boston Red Sox during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Oct 1, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Cody Bellinger (35) reacts after flying out during the third inning against the Boston Red Sox during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Yankees have a lot of decisions to make this offseason. None of them will be easy, and really, they won't get to decide all of them - but they have to create a plan.

Part of that plan may be showing itself. With the team's season over and their offseason preparation beginning, general manager Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone took the podium to speak to the media and address the concerns one final time. During their press conference, they spoke on a number of players, including one that may have hinted at the end of one of two of their stars in New York.

Aaron Boone Sends Hint About Cody Bellinger or Trent Grisham

During the press conference, Boone addressed the late-season struggles of Jaason Dominguez and how he still has trust in the young slugger.

"There's improvement to be had there for him," Boone said. "He knows that. But I think this season showed us that we can still very much dream on the kind of high-end player we think he could be."

Dominguez was one of the MLB's best young talents at the plate this season, but struggled defensively at times. He finished the year with a stat line of .257/.331/.388 with a 103 wRC+. He had 10 homers and 47 RBI, and the Yankees seem to feel he's a part of the future.

But that may mark the end of either Cody Bellinger or Trent Grisham. The Yankees will need to make a call on who they go after, and before the comments, there was some hope it could be both.

Not anymore.

New York Yankees Cody Bellinger
Oct 5, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees Cody Bellinger (35) is congratulated after hitting a two-run home run in the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game two of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Chances Are It's Cody Bellinger

"Bellinger and Yankee Stadium were a match made in heaven, as the pull-happy lefty turned in 29 home runs, the third-most of his career. His ability to play all three outfield positions, plus first base in a pinch, also gave/would give the Yankees a ton of roster flexibility, which they desperately lack otherwise," Fastball On SI's wrote about the Jackson Roberts potential reunion of New York and Bellinger.

There's a strong belief the Yankees choose Bellinger, or go after Kyle Tucker from the Chicago Cubs. Either way, it seems as if Grisham is a thing of the past in New York, sending him on his way to sign elsewhere.

And for the Yankees, they're going to keep themselves together with Bellinger - or Tucker - and Dominguez in 2026.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!

Published
Noah Strackbein
NOAH STRACKBEIN

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher for On SI, covering the Pittsburgh Steelers since 2019. A Jessup, PA native, Noah attended Point Park University, where he fell in love with the Steel City and everything it has to offer. You can find Noah's work at Steelers On SI and weekdays as the hosts of All Steelers Talk.

Home/News