Yankees Hinting at Cody Bellinger, Trent Grisham Decision?
The New York Yankees have a lot of decisions to make this offseason. None of them will be easy, and really, they won't get to decide all of them - but they have to create a plan.
Part of that plan may be showing itself. With the team's season over and their offseason preparation beginning, general manager Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone took the podium to speak to the media and address the concerns one final time. During their press conference, they spoke on a number of players, including one that may have hinted at the end of one of two of their stars in New York.
Aaron Boone Sends Hint About Cody Bellinger or Trent Grisham
During the press conference, Boone addressed the late-season struggles of Jaason Dominguez and how he still has trust in the young slugger.
"There's improvement to be had there for him," Boone said. "He knows that. But I think this season showed us that we can still very much dream on the kind of high-end player we think he could be."
Dominguez was one of the MLB's best young talents at the plate this season, but struggled defensively at times. He finished the year with a stat line of .257/.331/.388 with a 103 wRC+. He had 10 homers and 47 RBI, and the Yankees seem to feel he's a part of the future.
But that may mark the end of either Cody Bellinger or Trent Grisham. The Yankees will need to make a call on who they go after, and before the comments, there was some hope it could be both.
Not anymore.
Chances Are It's Cody Bellinger
"Bellinger and Yankee Stadium were a match made in heaven, as the pull-happy lefty turned in 29 home runs, the third-most of his career. His ability to play all three outfield positions, plus first base in a pinch, also gave/would give the Yankees a ton of roster flexibility, which they desperately lack otherwise," Fastball On SI's wrote about the Jackson Roberts potential reunion of New York and Bellinger.
There's a strong belief the Yankees choose Bellinger, or go after Kyle Tucker from the Chicago Cubs. Either way, it seems as if Grisham is a thing of the past in New York, sending him on his way to sign elsewhere.
And for the Yankees, they're going to keep themselves together with Bellinger - or Tucker - and Dominguez in 2026.
