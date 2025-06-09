Yankees Star Commits Error During Live Interview
The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox headed into the final game of their series with plenty of trash talk and some early summer bragging rights on the line. Eyes were glued to the coverage as the trash talk heated up and players were locked into walking away with a finale victory.
During the game, however, Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. found himself as the spotlight of a not so great play.
During the third inning of the Yankees versus Red Sox showdown, Chisholm was speaking with ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball crew, giving a live interview during the game. As he was speaking, Ceddanne Rafaela hit a grounder near third base in Chisholm's direction, forcing the infielder to stop talking and react. Chisholm snagged the grounder, spun and threw the ball toward first base.
Things weren't pretty after that. Chisholm's ball was well wide of first base, missing first baseman Paul Goldschmidt. As it traveled past Goldschmidt, Chisholm yelled, "Damnit!"
Chisholm was the center of some back-and-forth with Red Sox rookie pitcher Hunter Dobbins, who made it known before the game that he'd "retire" before signing with the Yankees.
Chisholm responded, saying there needs to be more trash talk in baseball, and that he's directing his toward Dobbins.
“My dad was a diehard Red Sox fan,” he said, per Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald. “And I’ve said it before, that if the Yankees were the last team to give me a contract, I’d retire.”
"I think there should be more trash talk in baseball!!! Anyone agrees!? Anyway free smoke at 7," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Some will argue the in-game interview messed with Chisholm, but the overal reaction of the interviews has been positive, with fans enjoying the experience of getting inside player's minds during game. But with a messy throw like this one, in a rivalry as big as Yankees-Red Sox, it's going to cause some stir.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!