Yankees Star Loses Best Friend Before Milestone Game

The New York Yankees infielder got emotional discussing his milestone night against the Red Sox.

Aug 24, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) runs the bases after hitting a two run home run during the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
The New York Yankees finally beat the Boston Red Sox, closing out their series with a 7-2 win, snapping a three-game losing streak that started Boston's run in New York.

During the game, infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. added another milestone to his MLB career, hitting his 100th home run. The moment felt like the spark the Yankees have been looking for all series long, but had even more meaning behind it that fans learned after the game.

After the game, Chisholm addressed the milestone, saying "better with a win. Especially against a team that’s beaten us a lot this year."

Chisholm described the moment as "it felt kind of surreal," but detailed the emotions behind it that added extra purpose. He kept details of the incident to himself, but did reveal to media that he lost his best friend the day before the game.

"I’ve been going through a lot in the last 30 hours," Chisholm said.

New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr.
Aug 24, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) follows through on a two run home run during the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images

As Chisholm reached the dugout after his home run, he was seen tearing up while being embraced by his teammates. The second-inning home run sent New York on a run that gave Trent Grisham two homers, and then Chisholm another in the eight inning.

Chisholm also turned two double plays while working at second base during the game.

The emotional night was capped off with their second win over the Boston Red Sox this season, The Yankees now sit a half-game back from their American League East rival, and only five games out from the top spot over the Toronto Blue Jays.

A less-than-ideal weekend ended just how New York wanted to, with their star second baseman leading the way. And while the night brought plenty of smiles for fans, players and coaches, it had more emotion behind it for Chisholm than maybe anyone else at Yankee Stadium.

