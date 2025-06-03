Yankees Star Infielder Returns From Injury
The New York Yankees are set to return a star infielder for their series opener against the Cleveland Guardians.
According to Talkin' Yanks, manager Aaron Boone revealed that Jazz Chisholm Jr. (oblique) will have a spot in Tuesday night's lineup after completing a rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset.
In three games and 10 plate appearances for the affiliate, he slashed .333/.400/.444 with a stolen base.
Chisholm went down with an oblique strain during an April 29 game against the Baltimore Orioles and was subsequently placed on the 10-day IL.
The 27-year-old is expected to play third base for the Yankees, a position they've had an issue receiving solid production from since Oswaldo Cabrera fractured his ankle vs. the Seattle Mariners on May 12.
Chisholm had never appeared at the hot corner as a professional before joining New York via trade from the Miami Marlins at last year's deadline. He ended up playing 45 games there down the stretch of the regular season and logged six Outs Above Average over 400 1/3 innings.
He hit .181/.304/.410 with seven home runs, 17 RBIs and six stolen bases in 125 trips to the plate before sustaining his injury this season. The Yankees are required to make a corresponding roster move in order to activate Chisholm, though it has yet to be announced.
