Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr. Should Stop Feeding the Trolls

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is one of the biggest personalities in baseball and a top-five second baseman, bringing a flair to the New York Yankees rarely seen among their players. Then you have @KutterIsKing, a top-five social media troll who has somehow become his rival.

The two collided the day after Christmas in what can only be described as a ludicrous exchange between an elite athlete and an elite social media troll. On a day meant for rest, Chisholm went all out on X.

It all started after Kutter got on Chisholm when it was announced that he got engaged. Some spend Christmas morning unwrapping gifts. Others spend it looking up a player's significant other's extracurricular activities.

That is OUR girl… bro wifed up an OF model 😭😭😭 https://t.co/RawVDgFQKU — KutterIsKing (@KutterIsKing) December 25, 2025

She seems nice, and they both look delighted in each other's company. It's nice to see young people in love. Love is rare these days when dating has been reduced to factory-farming potential mates on Hinge or Tinder. Unfortunately, love has no place on the Internet—even a love as wholesome as the one the future Mr. and Mrs. Chisholm have.

Jazz vs. the Trolls

Kutter has always gone after the likes of Anthony Volpe and Chisholm by virtue of them being Yankees, but something about those Christmas posts set the star second baseman off. It's Will Smith slapping Chris Rock, but the Pathmark brand.

Here is the initial back and forth.

My glorious King Kutter got Jazz Chisholm Jr fighting for his life the day after Christmas 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/vWxMtheJ9D — Token Picks 🪙 (@Token_Picks) December 26, 2025

After his exchange with Kutter, Chisholm posted that he can both put in work on the field and be a troll. himself This came after the usual criticisms that follow an athlete who displays a modicum of personality.

"Yall be making me feel like I'm not a normal person even in my offseason I can't have fun on this app," Chisholm wrote before deleting X. "Like damn I'm a normal person I can troll too and still put in the work! That's why I'm where I'm at! Cause words don't affect me!! I've been slandered from when I was broke you think now that I'm up! a little back and forth on this app cant hurt me I swear! I thought yall knew me better than that!"

The KD of Baseball

As long as Chisholm keeps producing and posting 30/30 seasons with elite defense, his being the baseball version of Kevin Durant will go unnoticed. If you hit some bombs, then you get carte blanche to throw a few on X.

All of this is fun for fans, but for Chisholm personally, he's already won at life. If going at people is a sport to him, the way it is for KD, then fine, he should keep at it. If it's affecting him in the slightest, he should delete the app from his phone. The fact is, going at Kutter gets him nothing.

Me waiting for the next Jazz post to ratio him on pic.twitter.com/jNVMGzEiVq https://t.co/m3NW7eTWyY — KutterIsKing (@KutterIsKing) December 26, 2025

Chisholm has already won at life. He's rich. He's handsome. He's immensely talented. He'll be one of the prized free agents of the following off-season, and every night he'll go home to his beautiful fiancée. Back-and-forth exchanges with faceless trolls don't win him any prizes.

Of course, all of this has probably been verbalized to him by Aaron Boone already. None of this is new information to Chisholm by now. For now, Chisholm should get in the lab for 2026 and, between reps, take more Grinch pictures with his lady if it makes him happy.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!