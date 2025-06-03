Yankees Star Closer to be Placed on Injured List
New York Yankees closer Luke Weaver is expected to be placed on the Injured List, and could miss four to six weeks of play.
According to ESPN's Jeff Passan on Twitter, Weaver took an MRI earlier today in response to his recent hamstring injury. Sources said that he will be out for the time being, with an official timeline to be determined on Tuesday.
In a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday, Weaver reported hamstring discomfort while warming up to pitch and did not close out the ninth, leaving Tim Hill to close in his place. Yankees Manager Aaron Boone responded, at the time, with hope that has now been dashed.
“We had to make a switch on the fly there,” Boone said. “We’re hoping [Weaver’s hamstring] is not too serious, but he felt it when he was stretching. It was enough to take him out. I was going to go with him four runs [up] there.”
Weaver has been a sensation in the closer role. He currently enjoys a clean 1.05 ERA, and didn't allow a run until his 14th game this season.
Jasson Domínguez was also injured, in the fifth inning of the same game, suffering a thumb contusion after stealing second. Domínguez reportedly had his injury evaluated today as well, but no official updates have been released as of yet.
