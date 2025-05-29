Jazz Chisholm Jr. Could Solve Yankees' Third Base Concerns
As Jazz Chisholm Jr. (oblique) sets out on a rehab assignment, the New York Yankees appear willing to continue experimenting with him as their potential solution at third base.
Ahead of the Yankees' series finale against the Los Angeles Angels, where they'll look to finish off a three-game sweep, manager Aaron Boone said that Chisholm will play at the hot corner tomorrow for Double-A Somerset and could become an option there upon his eventual return to the major leagues, per the New York Post's Greg Joyce.
Before joining the Yankees in a trade from the Miami Marlins at last year's deadline, Chisholm had never appeared at third base in a professional game. He ended up playing parts of 45 games there, totaling 400 1/3 innings, in the regular season and put up an impressive six Outs Above Average (OAA) over that stretch.
While Chisholm, who was placed on the 10-day injured list with a high-grade strain in his right oblique on May 2, excelled at second base while healthy this season, posting three Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) and three OAA in 251 innings, the Yankees are in desperate need of a third baseman after Oswaldo Cabrera fractured his ankle against the Seattle Mariners on May 12.
Oswald Peraza and Jorbit Vivas simply haven't gotten the job done in his absence, and perhaps Chisholm could get into the mix at third while also spending time at second alongside DJ LeMahieu.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!